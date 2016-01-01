See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Ned Devasia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Devasia works at San Joaquin Valley Pulmonary Medical Group in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Joaquin Valley Pulmonary Medical Group
    5801 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 327-3747
  2. 2
    San Joaquin Valley Pulmonary Med Group
    3551 Q St Ste 100, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 327-3747

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bronchitis
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Bronchitis
Migraine
Muscle Spasm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bronchitis
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Biopsy
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Physical Examination
Pollen Allergy
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ned Devasia, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255435376
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ned Devasia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devasia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Devasia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Devasia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Devasia works at San Joaquin Valley Pulmonary Medical Group in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Devasia’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Devasia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devasia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devasia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devasia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

