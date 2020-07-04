See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Decatur, IL
Dr. Neam Saleh, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Neam Saleh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Decatur, IL. They completed their residency with UPMC McKeesport, PA

Dr. Saleh works at HSHS Medical Group - Decatur in Decatur, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine - N. Main
    2965 N Main St Ste F, Decatur, IL 62526 (217) 875-7847
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hshs Holy Family Hospital
  • HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
  • HSHS St. John's Hospital
  • HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese
  • HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Vitamin B Deficiency
Osteopenia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Vitamin B Deficiency

Osteopenia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Vitamin B Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteomalacia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Puncture Aspiration
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 04, 2020
    First visit; she did not rush through, listened and knew everything about all my medical conditions (and I have an unusual autoimmune liver disease). She was very nice, made me feel at ease, and understood my wishes to use a more natural approach before medicine.
    TC — Jul 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Neam Saleh, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1700110319
    Education & Certifications

    • UPMC McKeesport, PA
    • Internal Medicine
