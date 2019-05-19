See All Podiatrists in Waco, TX
Podiatry
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nealand Willingham II, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waco, TX. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.

Dr. Willingham II works at Waco Foot & Ankle in Waco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Waco Foot & Ankle P.A.
    201 Colonnade Pkwy Ste 100, Waco, TX 76712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 776-6995
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 19, 2019
    Dr. Willingham took special care of my son and his foot. He did all the appropriate testing and had an excellent bedside manner. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing foot care.
    — May 19, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Nealand Willingham II, DPM
    About Dr. Nealand Willingham II, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942422738
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nealand Willingham II, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willingham II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Willingham II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Willingham II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Willingham II works at Waco Foot & Ankle in Waco, TX. View the full address on Dr. Willingham II’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Willingham II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willingham II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willingham II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willingham II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

