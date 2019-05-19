Dr. Nealand Willingham II, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willingham II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nealand Willingham II, DPM
Overview
Dr. Nealand Willingham II, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waco, TX. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.
Locations
Waco Foot & Ankle P.A.201 Colonnade Pkwy Ste 100, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 776-6995Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Willingham took special care of my son and his foot. He did all the appropriate testing and had an excellent bedside manner. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing foot care.
About Dr. Nealand Willingham II, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willingham II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willingham II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willingham II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Willingham II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willingham II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willingham II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willingham II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.