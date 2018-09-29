Dr. Neala Hunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neala Hunter, MD
Dr. Neala Hunter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Newport Beach Office415 Old Newport Blvd Ste 200, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 548-9611Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian1 Hoag Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 760-5856Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pm
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Dr. Hunter is AMAZING! I love her! I have been her patient for several years and I am never disappointed with any doctor visit! She is very concerned about you as a patient and will give you a very thorough exam (thinking about several tests to run regarding any possible health challenges you could encounter with your symptoms). She is very friendly and does what it takes to improve your health! You will not be disappointed! She is #1 in my Book of Doctors!!!
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.