Dr. Neal Zomback, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Neal Zomback, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Haven, CT. 

Dr. Zomback works at New Haven Podiatry Associates in New Haven, CT with other offices in Milford, CT and Cheshire, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New Haven Podiatry Associates Llp
    136 Sherman Ave Ste 202, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 562-7688
    Champaign Dental Group
    990 Bridgeport Ave, Milford, CT 06460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 877-6501
    Hematology Oncology PC
    60 Temple St, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 562-7688
    Cheshire Office
    478 S Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 250-0505
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Milford office
    140 Clark St, Milford, CT 06460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 877-6501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Aug 06, 2021
    Foot pain - Dr Zomback was very knowledgeable and professional and knew exactly how to fix and correct my issue!! It is great to have a Dr. that knows his profession and provides compassionate and effective care.
    Cathy — Aug 06, 2021
    About Dr. Neal Zomback, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1730101635
    Education & Certifications

    • Preceptorship With Alan G Krantz Dpm
    • Fairleigh Dickinson University / School of Dentistry
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neal Zomback, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zomback is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zomback has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zomback has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zomback. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zomback.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zomback, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zomback appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

