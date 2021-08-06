Dr. Neal Zomback, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zomback is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Zomback, DPM
Overview
Dr. Neal Zomback, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Haven, CT.
Dr. Zomback works at
Locations
-
1
New Haven Podiatry Associates Llp136 Sherman Ave Ste 202, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 562-7688
-
2
Champaign Dental Group990 Bridgeport Ave, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 877-6501
-
3
Hematology Oncology PC60 Temple St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 562-7688
-
4
Cheshire Office478 S Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (203) 250-0505Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
5
Milford office140 Clark St, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 877-6501
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zomback?
Foot pain - Dr Zomback was very knowledgeable and professional and knew exactly how to fix and correct my issue!! It is great to have a Dr. that knows his profession and provides compassionate and effective care.
About Dr. Neal Zomback, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1730101635
Education & Certifications
- Preceptorship With Alan G Krantz Dpm
- Fairleigh Dickinson University / School of Dentistry
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zomback has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zomback accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zomback has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zomback works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zomback. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zomback.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zomback, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zomback appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.