Overview

Dr. Neal Zimmerman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Zimmerman works at Carroll Health Group Orthopedics Westminster in Westminster, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.