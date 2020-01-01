Dr. Neal Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Zimmerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neal Zimmerman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Locations
-
1
Greater Chesapeake Hand Specialists at Westminster844 Washington Rd Ste 102, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 296-6232
-
2
Greater Chesapeake Hand Specialists1400 Front Ave Ste 100, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 296-6232Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zimmerman?
Love the Doctor. Trust him with my life. The office is run very professionally. Always in and out quickly. He is the best.
About Dr. Neal Zimmerman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1447280805
Education & Certifications
- Union Mem Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Dr. Zimmerman has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.