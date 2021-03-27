Dr. Neal Weintraub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weintraub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Weintraub, MD
Overview
Dr. Neal Weintraub, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Weintraub works at
Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! He went above and beyond meeting my husband in the ER and staying with us to make sure all the correct tests were ordered. Follow-up visit was great. He listened and explained everything to us in language a normal person can understand. WONDERFUL bedside manor! Highly recommend! Thank you
About Dr. Neal Weintraub, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT URBANA-CHAMPAIGN
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weintraub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Weintraub using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Weintraub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weintraub has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weintraub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Weintraub. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weintraub.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Weintraub can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.