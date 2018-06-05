Dr. Neal Varughese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varughese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Varughese, MD
Overview
Dr. Neal Varughese, MD is a Dermatologist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Rochester.
Dr. Varughese works at
Locations
Abington Dermatology Associates500 York Rd, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 517-1212
Neal Varughese, MD500 York Road 500 Old York Rd Ste 201, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 517-1212
Neal Varughese, MD1190 Old York Road Hartsville Vlg, Warminster, PA 18974 Directions (215) 420-1340
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had terrible acne and wasted so much money on so many dermatologists until I came to Dr. Varughese. He prescribed me Retin-A and asked me to use cetaphil. Since then I have never had any acne issues, no more self esteem issues. He is a very pleasant doctor and knows what he is doing.
About Dr. Neal Varughese, MD
- Dermatology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1144510298
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varughese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varughese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varughese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Varughese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varughese.
