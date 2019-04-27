Dr. Neal Varghis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varghis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Varghis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Neal Varghis, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Dr. Varghis works at
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Neal Varghis is a very good listener, kind and knowledgeable. He made referrals to have Aquatic PT and to try acupuncture for pain I am dealing with from RA, a disease that affects all joints & ligaments in the body. I highly recommend Dr. Varghis. This was the first time I have seen a Physical Medicine Doctor & I like the holistic approach. I feel positive that I can do something to treat my aches & pains. Thank you!
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Albany Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- Mercy General Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Dr. Varghis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Varghis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Varghis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varghis has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varghis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Varghis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varghis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varghis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varghis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.