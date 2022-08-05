Dr. Neal Taub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Taub, MD
Overview
Dr. Neal Taub, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Taub works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southcare Therapy Inc3535 Randolph Rd Ste 208, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 442-9805
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taub?
I feel so lucky to have found Dr. Taub. He has consistently helped me with my pain. If you truly have pain and are not Dr shopping you couldn’t find a better place to be. His staff are very helpful and I have never waited over 5-10 minutes to be seen , if that.
About Dr. Neal Taub, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467521567
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taub accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taub works at
Dr. Taub has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taub speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Taub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.