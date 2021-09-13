Dr. Suway has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neal Suway, DDS
Overview
Dr. Neal Suway, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Jenkintown, PA.
Locations
Juan C Cabrera DMD Ms261 Old York Rd Ste 319, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Suway is professional and very kind and approachable. My extraction and implant procedures involved no pain or bleeding. I trust him and would highly recommend Dr. Suway.
About Dr. Neal Suway, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1548395650
Dr. Suway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Suway. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.