Dr. Spero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neal Spero, MD
Overview
Dr. Neal Spero, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thorek Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 850 W Irving Park Rd Ste 102, Chicago, IL 60613 Directions (773) 975-6775
Hospital Affiliations
- Thorek Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He is absolutely, hands-down one of the best doctors I have ever had in my lifetime. I have been to him dozens of times spanning decades. He is amazing! I regularly had huge cysts on my face which he always took care of without leaving any scar. Don't let his unique zest for life & travel fool you. This doctor knows what he's doing.
About Dr. Neal Spero, MD
- Dermatology
- 61 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
