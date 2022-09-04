See All Pediatricians in College Station, TX
Dr. Neal Spears, MD

Pediatrics
4 (15)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience
Dr. Neal Spears, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Dr. Spears works at CHI St Joseph Health Pediatrics College Station in College Station, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    CHI St Joseph Health Pediatrics College Station
    4401 State Highway 6 S, College Station, TX 77845

Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Immunization Administration
Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Immunization Administration

Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Impetigo
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
Rosacea
Runner's Knee
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
  Pediatrics
  24 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1053352294
  Texas Children's Hospital- Houston
  Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
  St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Dr. Spears has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Spears has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Spears works at CHI St Joseph Health Pediatrics College Station in College Station, TX. View the full address on Dr. Spears’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Spears. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spears.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spears, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spears appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

