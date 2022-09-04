Dr. Spears has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neal Spears, MD
Overview
Dr. Neal Spears, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Dr. Spears works at
Locations
-
1
CHI St Joseph Health Pediatrics College Station4401 State Highway 6 S, College Station, TX 77845 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spears?
An excellent doctor. Both of my kids see him. He always goes overboard to help us and accommodate us. His diagnosis and medicines are spot-on. He listens to the problems and discusses the course of treatment in great details. As I am a medical scientist for the last 22 years carrying out therapeutic research on some of the most horrible diseases and have worked in some of the top hospitals and research institutes in the world, I can say with surety that Dr. Spears is one of the very good kind that you will find rarely. Recommended to many of my students and colleagues at Texas A&M and they all gave a great positive feedback about him and his practice.
About Dr. Neal Spears, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1053352294
Education & Certifications
- Texas Children's Hospital- Houston
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
