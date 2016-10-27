See All Pediatricians in Altamonte Springs, FL
Dr. Neal Silverstein, MD

Pediatrics
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Dr. Neal Silverstein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.

Dr. Silverstein works at AdventHealth Altamonte Springs in Altamonte Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Adventhealth Altamonte Springs
    601 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 (407) 339-3030
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Pediatric Care of Altamonte
    661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 217, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 (407) 339-3030

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 27, 2016
    We love dr. Neal Silverstein! We've been with his office for 13 years and have nothing but a great experience! Very attentive, professional, kind. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
    Marina Mew in Winter Garden, FL — Oct 27, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Silverstein to family and friends

    Dr. Silverstein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Silverstein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    About Dr. Neal Silverstein, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1871534040
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Cook Co Chldns Hosp
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • Pediatrics
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neal Silverstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silverstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silverstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silverstein works at AdventHealth Altamonte Springs in Altamonte Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Silverstein’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

