Overview

Dr. Neal Shukla, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Shukla works at Buffalo Grove Treatment Center in Buffalo Grove, IL with other offices in Kildeer, IL and Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.