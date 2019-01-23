Overview

Dr. Neal Shparago, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Shparago works at Baptist Premier in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.