Dr. Neal Shparago, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shparago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Shparago, DO
Overview
Dr. Neal Shparago, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Shparago works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Premier Medical Group1200 N State St Ste 500, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 352-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shparago?
I AM VERY PLEASED TO KNOW HE'S BACK IN JACKSON MS..I WAS HIS PATIENT BEFORE HE MOVED..I ALWAYS LOVED HIS CARE FOR HIS PATIENTS ARE SO EXTREME...
About Dr. Neal Shparago, DO
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1326121542
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shparago has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shparago accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shparago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shparago works at
Dr. Shparago has seen patients for Gout, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shparago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shparago. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shparago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shparago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shparago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.