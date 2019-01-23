See All Rheumatologists in Jackson, MS
Dr. Neal Shparago, DO

Rheumatology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Neal Shparago, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Shparago works at Baptist Premier in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Premier Medical Group
    1200 N State St Ste 500, Jackson, MS 39202 (601) 352-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gout
Osteoporosis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Gout
Osteoporosis
Rheumatoid Arthritis

Gout Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 23, 2019
    I AM VERY PLEASED TO KNOW HE'S BACK IN JACKSON MS..I WAS HIS PATIENT BEFORE HE MOVED..I ALWAYS LOVED HIS CARE FOR HIS PATIENTS ARE SO EXTREME...
    Veronica BRADLEY in Jackson, MS — Jan 23, 2019
    About Dr. Neal Shparago, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326121542
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Walter Reed Army Med Center
    Internship
    • Tripler Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neal Shparago, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shparago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shparago has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shparago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shparago works at Baptist Premier in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. Shparago’s profile.

    Dr. Shparago has seen patients for Gout, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shparago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shparago. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shparago.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shparago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shparago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

