Dr. Neal Shindel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Shindel works at PIH Health Physicians in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.