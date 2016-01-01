Dr. Neal Shindel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shindel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Shindel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neal Shindel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Dr. Shindel works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Washington Medical Office Building12291 Washington Blvd Ste 201, Whittier, CA 90606 Directions (562) 698-0306
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shindel?
About Dr. Neal Shindel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1174612113
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shindel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shindel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shindel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shindel works at
Dr. Shindel has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shindel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shindel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shindel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shindel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shindel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.