Overview

Dr. Neal Shikuma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kona Community Hospital and North Hawaii Community Hospital.



Dr. Shikuma works at Hawai'i Cardiology, Inc. in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Kamuela, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.