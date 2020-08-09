Dr. Shikuma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neal Shikuma, MD
Overview
Dr. Neal Shikuma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kona Community Hospital and North Hawaii Community Hospital.
Dr. Shikuma works at
Locations
Liliha Office1425 Liliha St Ste 12, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 762-4616Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Kamuela Office65-1227 Opelo Rd # 2, Kamuela, HI 96743 Directions (808) 491-2203Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday10:00am - 2:00pmFriday10:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kona Community Hospital
- North Hawaii Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shikuma and his staff are professional and courteous! He was very thorough in his evaluations. Some tests weren’t covered by my insurance, but we worked out a plan. Would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Neal Shikuma, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of Hawaii School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shikuma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shikuma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shikuma works at
Dr. Shikuma has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shikuma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Shikuma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shikuma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shikuma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shikuma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.