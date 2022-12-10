Dr. Neal Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neal Shah, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Davenport, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of South Florida - Tampa, FL (Pain Medicine)
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Total Pain and Spine Care of Florida2310 North Blvd W Ste A, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 732-7246Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Moffitt Cancer Center
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
I went to Dr Shah to get a 2nd opinion and was impressed by the full court coverage! From walking in and being greeted and helped right away. Then beverage center in waiting room which only took 2 mins of waiting. Amazing support staff. Then Dr Shah walked me through entire process and different options depending on outcomes of tests.
About Dr. Neal Shah, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1164663332
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida - Tampa, FL (Pain Medicine)
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr/Harvard U
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Cancer Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.