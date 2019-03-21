See All Psychiatrists in Owings Mills, MD
Dr. Neal Ranen, MD

Adult Psychiatry
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Neal Ranen, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital

They are accepting new patients and accepts Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    9199 Reisterstown Rd Ste 108B, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 413-2145

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Intermittent Explosive Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 21, 2019
    Wonderful, caring and attentive doctor with very good staff! It is a joy to interact with this doc and his office staff. This is something I never thought I would say. This doctor is also brilliant. All around, great experience.
    — Mar 21, 2019
    About Dr. Neal Ranen, MD

    Specialties
    • Adult Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700866027
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neal Ranen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ranen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ranen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

