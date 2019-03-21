Dr. Neal Ranen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Ranen, MD
Overview
Dr. Neal Ranen, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital
They are accepting new patients and accepts Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9199 Reisterstown Rd Ste 108B, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 413-2145
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ranen?
Wonderful, caring and attentive doctor with very good staff! It is a joy to interact with this doc and his office staff. This is something I never thought I would say. This doctor is also brilliant. All around, great experience.
About Dr. Neal Ranen, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- English
- 1700866027
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ranen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ranen accepts Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ranen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.