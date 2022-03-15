Dr. Neal Prendergast Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prendergast Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Prendergast Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neal Prendergast Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3920 S DuPont Sq Ste C, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-5147
-
2
First Urology, PSC101 HOSPITAL BLVD, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 282-3899
-
3
First Urology515 Hospital Dr Ste 3, Shelbyville, KY 40065 Directions (502) 633-2661
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prendergast Jr?
I have only one thing to say. Dr Neal J. Prendergast saved my life. If it hadn't been him doing the surgery, there's a good chance that I would not be here today. So, therefore I say,... Thank you very much. 6 years and going strong. Dr. Prendergast is my real life hero.
About Dr. Neal Prendergast Jr, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1841287489
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prendergast Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prendergast Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prendergast Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prendergast Jr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prendergast Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Prendergast Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prendergast Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prendergast Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prendergast Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.