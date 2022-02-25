Dr. Neal Pollack, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Pollack, DO
Overview
Dr. Neal Pollack, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Locations
Clinic Of Neurology and Pain Trmt2600 N Mayfair Rd Ste 1120, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Directions (414) 453-7780
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor and staff are so committed to help their patients receive the care they deserve. The therapeutic injections are so beneficial to the joint and nerve pain that I have. They actually heal instead of masking pain like medication does. I would recommend to anyone with any pain issues to go see Dr. Pollack. He is so compassionate, understanding and makes you feel listened to. Dr. Pollack is the "best thing since sliced bread"!
About Dr. Neal Pollack, DO
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1497833719
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- St Lukes Hosp of Kansas City
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollack accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollack.
