Dr. Neal Peterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Neal Peterson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Multicare Valley Hospital.
Locations
Rockwood Health Services400 E 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 342-3915
Spokane510 S Cowley St, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 838-2531
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Triwest
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Peterson performed cataract surgery on both of my eyes. Great doctor who does fantastic work. Absolutely wonderful staff too. Highly recommended
About Dr. Neal Peterson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1033320817
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.