Dr. Neal Patel, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Patel, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neal Patel, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Erie, CO.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Coal Creek Family Dental440 Erie Pkwy, Erie, CO 80516 Directions (303) 997-0236Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel and his staff are always friendly and professional. They pay attention to my questions and concerns, and give me the information that I need.
About Dr. Neal Patel, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1326429671
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.