Dr. Neal Parikh, MD

Vascular Neurology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neal Parikh, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Parikh works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian
    520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 19, 2020
    I met Dr. Parikh when I was confined at NYPRESBYTYRIAN- Cornell. The first doctor to visit. I was impressed by his bedside manners. He was very thorough when explaining my condition and answered my questions in easily understandable language. His staff is helpful, respectful, and makes sure a message is relayed right away. He returns calls right away. He goes out of his way to help a patient. A good listener who is very knowledgeable. He makes you feel comfortable. I definitely will recommend him to my family, friends, and co-workers. He is worth emulating.
    Imelda Guevara-Araja — Aug 19, 2020
    About Dr. Neal Parikh, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912340654
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neal Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parikh works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Parikh’s profile.

    Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

