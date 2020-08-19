Dr. Neal Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neal Parikh, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Parikh works at
Locations
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parikh?
I met Dr. Parikh when I was confined at NYPRESBYTYRIAN- Cornell. The first doctor to visit. I was impressed by his bedside manners. He was very thorough when explaining my condition and answered my questions in easily understandable language. His staff is helpful, respectful, and makes sure a message is relayed right away. He returns calls right away. He goes out of his way to help a patient. A good listener who is very knowledgeable. He makes you feel comfortable. I definitely will recommend him to my family, friends, and co-workers. He is worth emulating.
About Dr. Neal Parikh, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1912340654
Education & Certifications
- GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
