Dr. Neal Palejwala, MD
Dr. Neal Palejwala, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
1
Phoenix North15401 N 29th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Directions (623) 246-4375
2
Peoria13943 N 91st Ave Bldg D, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 246-4375
3
Phoenix Biltmore1101 E Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (623) 246-4375
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Palejwala corrected my cataract surgery that went wrong. I appreciate that he is matter of fact and truthful. I feared that I would be legally blind in one eye. His expertise restored my vision and for that I am truly grateful. He is the very BEST. I would highly recommend Dr. Palejwala.
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- Male
- 1871720755
- Oregon Health & Science University
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Ophthalmology
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
