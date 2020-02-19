See All Neurosurgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Neal Naff, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (53)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Neal Naff, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

Dr. Naff works at Brain Spine Institute Neurosciences Quarry Lake in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Cord Stimulation, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Quarry Lake Office
    2700 Quarry Lake Dr Ste 360, Baltimore, MD 21209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 601-4417
    University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
    7601 Osler Dr, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 427-2574

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
  • Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 53 ratings
Patient Ratings (53)
5 Star
(34)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(15)
Leave a review

Feb 19, 2020
I suffered with leg and back pain from compression fractures and disc problems. Dr. Naff performed outpatient surgery in October. Immediately, I noticed the pain had stopped. Now 3 months later, I am fine and pain free. I think Dr. Naff is wonderful. His staff is friendly, helpful, and professional. The care I have received has been exceptional from making the first appointment to the last visit today. I cannot recommend Dr. Naff highly enough!
Photo: Dr. Neal Naff, MD
About Dr. Neal Naff, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • 31 years of experience
  • English
  • 1396712170
Education & Certifications

  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
  • Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Naff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Naff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Naff has seen patients for Spinal Cord Stimulation, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

53 patients have reviewed Dr. Naff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naff.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

