Dr. Neal Mehan, MD
Overview
Dr. Neal Mehan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.
Locations
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Premier Physician Network - Beavercreek2400 Lakeview Dr Ste 260B, Beavercreek, OH 45431 DirectionsTuesday12:00pm - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mehan explains everything extremely well and thoroughly. He uses imaging and also models in his office as tools. He listens to my concerns and his treatment planning is comprehensive.
About Dr. Neal Mehan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1952690810
Education & Certifications
- Hofstra Northwell School Of Medicine
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mehan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.