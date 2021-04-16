Overview

Dr. Neal Luther, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bedford, NH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.



Dr. Luther works at New Hampshire Neurospine Inst in Bedford, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Subdural Hemorrhage and Spinal Cord Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.