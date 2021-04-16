Dr. Neal Luther, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luther is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Luther, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neal Luther, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bedford, NH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.
Dr. Luther works at
Locations
Granite State Neurosurgery Pllc4 Hawthorne Dr, Bedford, NH 03110 Directions (603) 472-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Luther went well above and beyond everything I had come to expect in regards to needing spinal surgery. He was compassionate, understanding of how my condition was affecting every aspect of my life, and took it upon himself to directly contact a weight loss specialist in an attempt to help me with losing weight before it was safe to have surgery. Unfortunately, the situation became emergent and I went and saw Dr. Luther in person, and in less than 5 minutes I was told surgery was happening now. Dr. Luther was able to perform the surgery that some of his colleagues absolutely refused to do until I lost 100 plus pounds. His bedside manner is phenomenal. I have a long road ahead, but thanks to Dr Luther, I am in a much better place than before surgery. Thank you Dr. Luther, my gratitude is endless.
About Dr. Neal Luther, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1366694895
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luther has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luther accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luther has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luther works at
Dr. Luther has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Subdural Hemorrhage and Spinal Cord Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luther on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Luther. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luther.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luther, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luther appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.