Dr. Neal Lintecum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lintecum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Lintecum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neal Lintecum, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holton Community Hospital, LMH Health, Newman Regional Health and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.
Dr. Lintecum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ortho Kansas LLC1112 W 6th St Ste 124, Lawrence, KS 66044 Directions (785) 843-9125Friday8:00am - 10:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Holton Community Hospital
- LMH Health
- Newman Regional Health
- University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lintecum?
12 years ago, Dr Lintecum did surgery on my shattered arm -- on Christmas day, to boot. I was in such pain that even the morphine didn't touch it; my arm was broken in at least 6 places around the elbow. The surgery took more than 2 hours, and I have a screw, two plates, and about 7 pins. Even though he was cautious about my rehab potential, I regained full mobility within 6 months (and still have it). I remain grateful for his expert surgical intervention.
About Dr. Neal Lintecum, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659339000
Education & Certifications
- University Calif San Francisco
- University Ark
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lintecum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lintecum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lintecum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lintecum works at
Dr. Lintecum has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lintecum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lintecum speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lintecum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lintecum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lintecum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lintecum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.