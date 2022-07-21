Overview

Dr. Neil Klein, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Klein works at Biltmore Cardiology in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiomegaly and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.