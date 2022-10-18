Dr. Neal Kavesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kavesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Kavesh, MD
Overview
Dr. Neal Kavesh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Kavesh works at
Locations
-
1
Watson Clinic LLP1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7490Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kavesh is very very good at what he does...heart surgery! He does talk directly & to the point, with no nonsense in his conversations, and definitely inspired confidence for my unexpected heart procedure. Afterward he took a bit more time, was still pleasant, but to the point. No hand-holding, here - LOL. Perfect for me! Thank you, Dr. Kavesh (& staff).
About Dr. Neal Kavesh, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1063484822
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Barnes Hosp/Wash U
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
