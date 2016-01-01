See All Otologists / Neurotologists in New Orleans, LA
Super Profile

Dr. Neal Jackson, MD

Neurotology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Neal Jackson, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Children's Hospital, East Jefferson General Hospital, Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.

Dr. Jackson works at Tulane Neuroscience Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tulane Neuroscience Center
    1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-5451

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital
  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • Tulane Medical Center
  • University Medical Center New Orleans

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Cholesteatoma
Earwax Buildup
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Cholesteatoma

Treatment frequency



Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    About Dr. Neal Jackson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245522234
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Otology, Neurotology and Cranial Base Surgery, Michigan Ear Institute, Farmington Hills
    Residency
    • LSU Health Sciences Center - Department of Otolaryngology, New Orleans
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neal Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jackson works at Tulane Neuroscience Center in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Jackson’s profile.

    Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Jackson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

