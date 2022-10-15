Dr. Neal Hochwald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hochwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Hochwald, MD
Overview
Dr. Neal Hochwald, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Hochwald works at
Locations
Long Island Hand Center166 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 427-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
2 surgeries and I’m back in the game! Always has time for me!
About Dr. Neal Hochwald, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346288651
Education & Certifications
- Hospital For Jt Dis
- SUNY Downstate Health Science Center At Brooklyn
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hochwald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hochwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hochwald has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hochwald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hochwald speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hochwald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hochwald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hochwald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hochwald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.