Dr. Hermanowicz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neal Hermanowicz, MD
Overview
Dr. Neal Hermanowicz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hermanowicz works at
Locations
-
1
Eisenhower Health39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (888) 456-7002
- 2 465 Saint Michaels Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 913-4780
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hermanowicz?
Dr. Hermanowicz has been my husband's doctor for the past two years. I had been to several doctors with the same informaton and timeline with my husband's Parkinson's symptoms. Of course I didn't know what it was but he confirmed it on his first visit. And he was right. My husband's Parkinson's has progressed and his symptoms are textbook symptoms. Regarding appointment wait time. It's well worth it. Max is 20 minutes.
About Dr. Neal Hermanowicz, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1023198181
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hermanowicz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hermanowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hermanowicz works at
Dr. Hermanowicz has seen patients for Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hermanowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hermanowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hermanowicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hermanowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hermanowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.