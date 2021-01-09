Dr. Neal Haynes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haynes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Haynes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neal Haynes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They completed their residency with KU Medical Center
Dr. Haynes works at
Locations
Neurosurgery Of Kingwood22999 Highway 59 N Ste 220, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 312-6457
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Yes SUPER DOCTOR IVE HAD MORE THAN 1 surgery.
About Dr. Neal Haynes, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1245454651
Education & Certifications
- KU Medical Center
- Hermann Hospital
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haynes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haynes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haynes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haynes has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haynes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Haynes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haynes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haynes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haynes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.