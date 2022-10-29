Dr. Neal Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Goldberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Neal Goldberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dobbs Ferry, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Locations
St. Johns Riverside Hospital Dobbs Ferry128 Ashford Ave, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522 Directions (914) 722-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Neal D. Goldberg, MD, PC495 Central Park Ave Ste 305B, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 722-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Not only did Dr. Goldberg explain what he was going to do, but also his office staff couldn't have been more helpful. That is definitely a plus!
About Dr. Neal Goldberg, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.