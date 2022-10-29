Overview

Dr. Neal Goldberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dobbs Ferry, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Goldberg works at Northeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Dobbs Ferry, NY with other offices in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.