Dr. Neal Gaither, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neal Gaither, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Page Memorial Hospital, Warren Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Gaither works at
Locations
Winchester Cardiology and Vascular Medicine1880 Amherst St Ste 100, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 662-0306
Valley Health351 Valley Health Way Ste 200, Front Royal, VA 22630 Directions (540) 636-0627
Hospital Affiliations
- Page Memorial Hospital
- Warren Memorial Hospital
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I am blessed to be Dr. Neal Gaither’s patient. Eleven years ago I had a heart attack, which subsequently resulted in two stents Choosing a doctor I trust is paramount. I feel my health is now in excellent hands with this wonderful doctor. His staff is also always helpful and responsive. Test results are conveyed immediately as well.
About Dr. Neal Gaither, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1003811563
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Tripler Army Med Center
- Tripler Army Med Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaither has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaither accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gaither has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gaither works at
Dr. Gaither has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more.
Dr. Gaither speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaither. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
