Dr. Neal Foley, MD
Overview
Dr. Neal Foley, MD is a Phlebologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Phlebology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Locations
Austin Vein and Vascular Clinic3944 Ranch Road 620 S Ste 207, Austin, TX 78738 Directions (512) 881-2237Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly practice, will return in the future if needed.
About Dr. Neal Foley, MD
- Phlebology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine In Houston, Tx
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Foley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
231 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.