Dr. Neal Cayne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neal Cayne, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atherosclerosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 530 1st Ave Ste 6F, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7311
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cayne?
August 8, 2021 was the worst day of my life. I suffered an attack from a symptomatic carotid artery stenosis that, unbeknownst to me, was 99% occluded. Dr. Neal Cayne performed a TCar surgery on my left carotid artery on August 20, 2021. My understanding is that this is a state of the art procedure performed at only a select few centers of excellence. The surgery was a huge success and went as planned. I had a full recovery and went home 2 days later. Dr. Cayne is a skilled and talented surgeon. His passion and dedication for his specialty is overwhelming. He was remarkable and had an excellent bedside manner. Dr. Cayne’s advice and explanation of the procedure was outstanding. His experience and knowledge of this situation was exceptional. I have and will continue to highly recommend Dr. Cayne to family and friends.
About Dr. Neal Cayne, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1831183664
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Vascular Surgery
