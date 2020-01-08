Dr. Neal Birnbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birnbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Birnbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neal Birnbaum, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine.
Dr. Birnbaum works at
Locations
Pacific Rheumatology Associates Medical Group2100 Webster St Ste 112, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 923-3060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful caring doctor - spends time and asks lots of questions to hear your issues and symptoms . Took care of me and very professional and can’t say enough about how impressive he was ...highly recommend .
About Dr. Neal Birnbaum, MD
- Rheumatology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437142882
Education & Certifications
- U Pittsburgh Hosps
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
