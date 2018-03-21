Dr. Neal Bhatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Bhatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Neal Bhatt, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Marlette Regional Hospital, Mclaren Port Huron and Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch.
Dr. Bhatt works at
Locations
Karmanos Port Huron1221 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 989-1030Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Mi5680 Bow Pointe Dr, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 922-6610
Oncologic Specialists PC1080 Harrington St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 493-7530
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Marlette Regional Hospital
- Mclaren Port Huron
- Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was followed by Dr. Bhatt during my radiation for breast cancer treatment. Dr. Bhatt was attentive to my needs, provided information to help me care for the radiation side, and was supportive of my desire to seek physical therapy after radiation. The office was opened before and after my work hours, which was helpful as I had to go every day of the work week.
About Dr. Neal Bhatt, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1669757274
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatt has seen patients for Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.