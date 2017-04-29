Dr. Neal Atebara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atebara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Atebara, MD
Overview
Dr. Neal Atebara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Atebara works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Center of Hawaii LLC1380 Lusitana St Ste 201, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 550-8440
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atebara?
He is the best. He fixed my left eye 5 years ago. His office run efficiently like a machine. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Neal Atebara, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1093828840
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atebara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atebara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atebara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atebara works at
Dr. Atebara has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Progressive High Myopia and Degenerative Disorders of Globe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atebara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Atebara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atebara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atebara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atebara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.