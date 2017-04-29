Overview

Dr. Neal Atebara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Atebara works at Retina Center Of Hawaii in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Progressive High Myopia and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.