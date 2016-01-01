Dr. Neal Armstrong, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Armstrong, DPM
Overview
Dr. Neal Armstrong, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fitchburg, MA. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Athol Memorial Hospital and Heywood Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 47 Ashby State Rd Lowr Level, Fitchburg, MA 01420 Directions (978) 342-5365
Hospital Affiliations
- Athol Memorial Hospital
- Heywood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Armstrong?
About Dr. Neal Armstrong, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1497746267
Education & Certifications
- Boston VA Healthcare System
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Salem State University, Salem, Ma
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armstrong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armstrong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armstrong has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armstrong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armstrong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armstrong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.