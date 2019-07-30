Dr. Neal Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Adams, MD
Overview
Dr. Neal Adams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.
Locations
Neal Adams MD PC2101 Medical Park Dr Ste 303, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 754-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Sadly, I had a retina tear. On a Saturday. Dr. Adams gave up his afternoon to see me, though I had no history with his office. Many, many laser zaps later and I was good to go. His office runs on time, and one never feels rushed, even just for follow-ups.
About Dr. Neal Adams, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1851354500
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
