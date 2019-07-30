See All Ophthalmologists in Silver Spring, MD
Ophthalmology
Dr. Neal Adams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Adams works at DC Retina in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    2101 Medical Park Dr Ste 303, Silver Spring, MD 20902 (301) 754-1200

  Greater Baltimore Medical Center
  Suburban Hospital

Retinal Dystrophy
Floaters
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Dystrophy
Floaters
Progressive High Myopia

    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 30, 2019
    Sadly, I had a retina tear. On a Saturday. Dr. Adams gave up his afternoon to see me, though I had no history with his office. Many, many laser zaps later and I was good to go. His office runs on time, and one never feels rushed, even just for follow-ups.
    Pam Gogol — Jul 30, 2019
    About Dr. Neal Adams, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    Johns Hopkins University Hospital
