Overview

Dr. Nduche Onyeaso, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital and Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Onyeaso works at Cape Fear Valley - Diabetes And Endocrine Center in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.