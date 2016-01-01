See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Fayetteville, NC
Dr. Nduche Onyeaso, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nduche Onyeaso, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital and Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Onyeaso works at Cape Fear Valley - Diabetes And Endocrine Center in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Diabetes & Endocrine Center
    101 Robeson St Ste 405, Fayetteville, NC 28301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 615-1623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital
  • Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertension
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertension

Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Nduche Onyeaso, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497045496
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
