Dr. Ndidi Feinberg, MD

Internal Medicine
1.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ndidi Feinberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Feinberg works at Ardsley Internal Medicine in Concord, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ardsley Internal Medicine
    1085 NE Gateway Ct NE Ste 200, Concord, NC 28025 (704) 454-7360
    19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 (704) 403-8650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Cabarrus
  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 05, 2016
    Dr Feinberg is an intelligent caring physician
    Smith senior in Concord, NC — Aug 05, 2016
    About Dr. Ndidi Feinberg, MD

    Internal Medicine
    22 years of experience
    English, Hindi
    1720058431
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
