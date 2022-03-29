Dr. Ndey Diallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ndey Diallo, MD
Overview
Dr. Ndey Diallo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Diallo works at
Locations
Audubon Women's Medical Associates, PC2240 N Forest Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 639-4034Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Audubon Women's Medical Associates1360 N Forest Rd Ste 102, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 639-4034
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Diallo is probably the best GYN I have had in my 40 years of needing one. She is caring, gentle, and explains everything in such detail you rarely have questions. I would recommend her 100%
About Dr. Ndey Diallo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Bambara
- 1538435987
Education & Certifications
- University of Buffalo
- St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diallo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diallo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diallo speaks Bambara.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Diallo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diallo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.