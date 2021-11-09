Dr. Ndem Ndem, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ndem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ndem Ndem, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ndem Ndem, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Ndem works at
Locations
Ndem Ndem Universal Foot & Leg Clinic1911 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 653-5544
Phenix City Joint & Rehab. LLC3700 S Railroad St Ste C, Phenix City, AL 36867 Directions (334) 298-0022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ndem?
Very efficient physician.
About Dr. Ndem Ndem, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1386697035
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ndem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ndem accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ndem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ndem. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ndem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ndem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ndem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.