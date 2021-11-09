Overview

Dr. Ndem Ndem, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Ndem works at Universal Foot & Leg Clinic in Columbus, GA with other offices in Phenix City, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.