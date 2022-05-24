Dr. Ndegwa Njuguna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Njuguna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ndegwa Njuguna, MD
Dr. Ndegwa Njuguna, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Northwest Medical Specialties1624 S I St Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 428-8700
Cancer Care Northwest601 S Sherman St, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 228-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cancer Care Northwest1204 N Vercler Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 228-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
I was impressed by his communication skills and obvious competence. Answered completely all my concerns about my diagnosis and scheduled a video follow-up. My concerns about him based on the other reviews were immediately allayed.
About Dr. Ndegwa Njuguna, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- National Institutes of Health National Cancer Institute
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- St. Lawrence University
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Njuguna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Njuguna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Njuguna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Njuguna has seen patients for Neutropenia, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Njuguna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Njuguna. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Njuguna.
